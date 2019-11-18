Gift holiday cheer with the Be a Santa to a Senior Program

This is the 17th year in a row that 'Be a Santa to a Senior' has brought holiday cheer to seniors in the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You can help provide holiday cheer to seniors in the Valley who might be overlooked this holiday season.

Home Instead of Senior Care is once again hosting “Be a Santa to a Senior” to bring joy to area seniors this holiday season.

This is the 17th year in a row Be a Santa to a Senior has brought holiday cheer to seniors in the community.

Since 2003, the program has provided over 2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 seniors nationwide.

Last year, more than 1,100 seniors received gifts in the Valley.

It is very easy to get involved. The community can help by taking an ornament off Be a Santa to a Senior trees found at area businesses and fulfill the gift request for an area senior.

The ornaments will have first names and gift suggestions.

There will be trees at the following locations:

Home Instead Senior Care, 5437 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Home Instead Senior Care, 953 Niles Cortland Rd. SE, Warren

Optical Solutions, 6006 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Optical Solutions, 2658 Niles Cortland Rd., Niles

Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

Walmart, 2016 Millennium Blvd., Cortland

Unwrapped gifts with the ornament attached can be returned to the business where you got the ornament.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees will stay up at local businesses through Dec. 9.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 330-729-1233.