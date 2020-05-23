Gift and garden shop opening at new location on E. Western Reserve Road

What started as a hobby, has turned into a livelihood that Arleen Fitzer loves

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Farmer Dave’s Gift and Garden Shoppe has a new location.

The business started in Berlin Center, then moved to North Lima.

But after a devastating flood last summer, owner Arleen Fitzer bought new property on East Western Reserve Road.

Fitzer’s husband died unexpectedly years ago and left behind her and her young son. From there, she had to figure out how to make her business grow and support her family.

What started as a hobby, has turned into a livelihood that she loves.

“It was scary, and then once I got doing it and thought, ‘Hey, this is working out and I can do it, then I really felt empowered as a woman, as a mother, as somebody that had no experience in business. My degree was in the health fields, so it just shows, you can do it,” said Arleen Fitzer.

Farmer Dave’s primarily sells custom painted-concrete statuary but also sells gifts and homemade products that are all made in Ohio.

Fitzer says the new location at 69 East Western Reserve Road should be complete by the end of June.