CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of animals are being brought to the Canfield Fairgrounds this week as everyone gets ready for opening day.

The 4-H event center at the fairgrounds is bustling with activity as hogs, cattle and other animals are being brought in.

By the end of the day Tuesday, 1,200 animals will be at the fair to sell, show and be judged.

The giant pumpkin weigh-ins also happened Tuesday. Several dozens were brought in, many on trailers. One weighed over 1,500 pounds. That’s a couple of hundred pounds over the winner of last year’s competition.

The fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 5.