(WKBN) – With Ohio lifting its COVID-19 restrictions next month, one grocery store chain says you will still need to wear a mask to enter.

Giant Eagle issued a statement Thursday night saying the health and wellbeing of their team members remains a top priority.

So, they said they will continue to require anyone working or shopping in the stores to wear a mask or face covering.