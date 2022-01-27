Giant Eagle scores high on workplace equality index

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle, Inc. announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report, measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Jeremy Shapira, Giant Eagle chief inclusion, equity and diversity officer, said they are committed to creating a safe workplace.

“We are fiercely committed to creating an inclusive, equitable and diverse work environment where every one of our 34,000 Team Members feels welcome as a valued member of our community and we are extremely appreciative to receive this recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for a second consecutive year… While our Corporate Equality Index score is evidence that we are progressing in the right direction, we invite and encourage our Team Members to share their unique perspectives and experiences to help us as we continue to grow and better serve our LGBTQ+ community,” said Shapira.

Shapira added that Giant Eagle will be donating $25,000 to LGBTQ+ organizations across its markets in celebration of the CEI recognition and as part of the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting the health of LGBTQ+ communities.

A $10,000 contribution will be made to the Allies for Health + Wellbeing in Pennsylvania. LGBTQ+ Allies Lake County and B. Riley Sober House in Cleveland along with Kaleidoscope Youth Center and Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization in Columbus will receive $2,500 each. In Indiana, Gender Nexus will receive $5,000.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 20 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid-to-large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility.

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training said their dream is for everyone to live authentically.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” he said.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.