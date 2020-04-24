Giant Eagle reserves curbside pickup slots for health care workers

Health care workers are being offered an extra perk at Giant Eagle

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Health care workers are being offered an extra perk at Giant Eagle.

Now, curbside pickup slots are being reserved for those working the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The slots are being reserved for health care workers at Giant Eagle locations on Doral Drive at the Churchill Commons in Liberty and at the Howland Giant Eagle.

Health care workers can place orders online for pickup using a link provided by their employer.

“We are extremely aware of and grateful for the sacrifices health care workers make every day in order to provide much needed care for our communities,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle

spokesperson. “Providing easy access to essential nourishment through our curbside pickup service is just one small way we can thank them for their efforts.”

The available times of reserved curbside pickup slots will vary by location.

In addition to the reserved curbside pickup slots, GetGo locations are offering a fee cup of coffee or fountain drink to any health care worker who shows a valid badge with their Advantage card.

Giant Eagle is also expanding its workforce. Information about employment opportunities can be found at jobs.gianteagle.com