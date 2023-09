(WKBN) – Attention Giant Eagle shoppers, you can now use Instacart to shop at Giant Eagle to get same-day delivery in as fast as an hour.

Instacart is an online grocery delivery and pick-up service.

Instacart is now available at more than 200 Giant Eagle grocery stores, including those in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Giant Eagle will continue to offer groceries being selected by Giant Eagle employees and ready for pick-up.

Using Instacart will now allow for delivery to a customer’s doorstep.