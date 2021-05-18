Giant Eagle makes changes to mask mandate

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle made a change to their mask mandate on Tuesday when they released a statement on the matter.

According to the statement, Giant Eagle will no longer require masks or face coverings by those fully vaccinated. This includes team members and guests in the supermarkets or GetGo locations.

The change will begin on Monday.

Those not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask or other face covering while in the store.

For those not fully vaccinated who are unable to wear a mask or other face covering, Giant Eagle’s online grocery ordering continues to be available with convenient curbside pickup and delivery options.

“As we continue to navigate this public health crisis, it is vital that we all work together to protect

ourselves and each other,” the statement said. “To best do this, we have taken steps to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine by offering walk-up availability in our in-store pharmacy locations. We encourage anyone eligible who has not yet received the vaccine to consider doing so.”