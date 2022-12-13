YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle announced it’s stopping household delivery of weekly print ads for some markets, but not in the Valley.

Beginning the first week of January, Giant Eagle will transition away from print ads in the Cleveland area.

“Giant Eagle will transition away from the direct household delivery of its weekly print ad in the Cleveland area. Giant Eagle guests will be able to access the weekly ad by downloading the Giant Eagle mobile app, which also enables guests to place grocery orders for curbside pickup or delivery, clip digital coupons, build shopping lists and manage their available Perks. Printed weekly ads will continue to be available in all Giant Eagle and Market District locations for any guest who may prefer a paper copy,” the company said in a statement.

WKBN 27 First News asked Giant Eagle about ads in the Mahoning Valley, and a spokesperson said it’s holding off on the digital-only ads in the Youngstown area.

“The shift on 1/12/23 will not include Akron, Canton or Youngstown. We do expect to transition to additional markets in 2023 but don’t have specific dates to share at this time.” Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle is transitioning to digital ads with a focus on its app, which allows for a personal shopping experience, couponing, and curbside pickup and delivery.