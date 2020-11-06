Giant Eagle hiring 100 employees at Youngstown-area stores

Daytime, evening and overnight shifts are available

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Giant Eagle is looking to fill 100 full-time and part-time positions at its supermarkets in the surrounding Youngstown area.

The company will conduct socially-distanced, in-person hiring events at the Community Center, Howland and Canfield Giant Eagle stores on Nov. 10.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., candidates will meet with recruiters for possibly same-day job offers. Everyone who attends must wear a mask.

Open positions include personal shoppers for curbside pick-up and home delivery services, food clerks, cashiers and bakery team members.

Daytime, evening and overnight shifts are available. The company offers flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid training, advancement opportunities and paid time off.

If you are interested, visit jobs.gianteagle.com/recruiting-events for more information.