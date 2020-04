The stores will be setting aside time for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work

(WYTV) – Giant Eagle stores will be setting aside one hour twice a week for first responders to shop.

On Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 7 a.m., Giant Eagle will open for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work.

The store will open for everyone else at 7 a.m.