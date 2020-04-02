Giannios Candy Company start Easter candy sale early

The sale will continue while supplies last

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Every year Giannios Candy Company in Struthers has its 50% off candy sale on Easter Day, but things are different now.

This year the sale will be different because of COVID-19. The sale started this week, but you can only get Easter candy, such as chocolate bunnies and eggs.

You can place an order through Facebook or by calling (330) 755-5727.

The store will then give you a time and date to pick up your order.

“As you can see behind me we got all the orders ready. People pull up we will come out get your name, tell them what you got we will bring it out you’ll pay and we will keep on going,” said store owner Greg Giannios.

The sale will continue while supplies last.