Gia Russa helps Salvation Army feed struggling Valley neighbors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown food distributor is helping the Salvation Army reach the most vulnerable in the Valley with donations of food.

Gia Russa donated 72 cases of spaghetti and 70 cases of spaghetti sauce to help feed local familie.

According to Major Paul Moore with the Salvation Army of Mahoning County, the organization helps over 300 families a week with groceries.

Boxes of food are distributed every Monday, Wednesday and Friay from 10 a.m. to noon at 1501 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown.