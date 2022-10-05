YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for some “ghostly” fun this weekend, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra (YSO) may have just what you need.

You may have noticed the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man standing over the entrance of the DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown. This Saturday and Sunday, the orchestra will perform music from the soundtrack of “Ghostbusters” as the hit film from 1984 is being shown on the big screen of Powers Auditorium.

“The music track has been taken out of the film as the voice tracks remain, so what you’re hearing is live music from your Youngstown Symphony Orchestra,” said Jamie Marshall, a spokesperson with YSO.

Saturday’s program will have a “date-night” theme with different specials for the audience. Sunday’s performance will be targeted to families with kids admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets for both shows are still available.