YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter is approaching in Northeast Ohio, and it’s a good time to get your house prepared for the cold months ahead.

Clayton Heating and Air Conditioning is seeing an influx in service calls this season.

“Really cold mornings. We could get 50 to 60 calls from 8 o’clock to 9 in the morning,” said Bill Chipps, dispatcher. “The first cold spell everyone turns their furnace on and they don’t work. There are instances that we have to wait a day or two, and it’s hard and you get overwhelmed with work.”

Between furnaces, boilers, and heat pumps, breakdowns can happen after they’ve been out of use.

“Check your filters. Make sure your filters are clean. Make sure your furnace isn’t overheating,” said Gene Clayton, president of Clayton Heating and Air Conditioning.

Clayton says to seal your house, especially older houses.

“This is where you are having your problems. This is where you are getting these cold drafts. These new houses are sealed up a lot tighter,” Clayton said.

Clayton says that thermostats are typically set to 70 degrees in the winter. This can change depending on a person’s comfort. Turning your heat off during the day may not be the best idea. Using a smart thermostat is recommended.

“You can turn your temperature down three of four degrees or five degrees and the thermostat knows you’re coming home at 5 o’clock, and it’s bringing it up to 70 degrees when you walk in the house,” Clayton said.

It may take some time but making sure your heat is working properly is necessary this upcoming winter.

“Typically, if we can’t get to them it’s either you wait or call around. And if you can find somebody, best of luck to you. If not, I’ll put you on my list and we will get to you as soon as we can,” Chipps said.