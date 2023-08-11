AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Next Friday’s jackpot will be over $25,000, as this week’s drawing turns up no winners in the long-running bingo game for one of the Valley’s Catholic parishes.

The jackpot Friday night at Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish pull-tab bingo game was up to $24,200.

The room was bustling as people lined up to buy their tickets for next week’s drawing for the Holy Apostles Parish bingo game, which has been around for over 30 years.

Bingo enthusiasts line up to buy their tickets for next week’s drawing. Credit: Holy Apostles Parish

“Amazed. Astonished. I can’t believe this. It’s crazy. It’s the biggest jackpot on Northeast Ohio right now,” said Becky Onuska, bingo manager.

From her knowledge, it’s the biggest bingo jackpot in Northeast Ohio ever.

As they got closer to pulling the number, she said, “You can feel the tension in the air. Every player that has a hold is at the edge of their seat.”

Even when no one wins, the room is “happy, because they have a chance to win next week,”

This week saw no winner, so the jackpot for Friday, Aug. 18, will be $25,200. It will increase by $1,000 every week until there’s a winner. The game started with 100 tabs — they’re now down to No. 13.

The Holy Apostles bingo is held every Friday in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.