BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and you’re a big fan of barbecue, the Ribs N Rock festival is happening at Debartolo Commons in Boardman next to Southern Park Mall.

This is the return of this festival after taking off two years for COVID. The festival features BBQ joints from Texas, Alabama, South Carolina and Ohio.

Some had their trophies from past competition wins on display.

Vendors have a variety of different pork dishes festival-goers can eat while enjoying the live music.

“I got a 2021 trophy and a 2022 trophy. That lets you know that we are the best cook around. Me– I am one of the cooks, and our motto, we say ‘You do not need no teeth to eat our meat,'” said Big Chef with Off The Bone BBQ.

“National acts each night. 12 different local bands throughout the weekend. It’s a great weekend,” said promoter with Ribs-N-Rock Festival Corey Ward.

The festival continues Friday and Saturday. Gates open at noon.

It’s free to get in until 3 p.m. then it’s a $7 cover for the live music. The band hits the stage every night at 5 p.m. and things wrap up at 10 p.m.