(WKBN) – Travel was busy for this 4th of July holiday.

AAA estimates over 41 million people traveled 50 miles or more for Independence Day. It also estimates another 4 million travelers flew to their destination.

As the holiday begins wrapping up, travelers must return home. Lynda Lammert with AAA says the same advice applies to coming home and leaving for your trip.

“It’s common sense. Don’t be on the road when most people are. So the best thing you can do if you’re driving is to get up and get out early,” she said.

Good news for travelers who haven’t returned home yet.

AAA says the busiest return travel day is expected to be Tuesday. So if you plan on heading home today, expect some traffic.