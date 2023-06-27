YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Property tax reappraisals are happening right now in Mahoning County. The auditor said that there are anticipated increases.

The appraisals are done every six years according to Ohio law. People working for the county will walk by or drive by properties to get information about buildings and homes in the county. That information along with sales data will be used in determining individual appraisal values for taxation purposes.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said the property taxes are based on time periods that have already passed and they will look at pricing data from 2022. We all know what the housing market did over the past few years, so those prices will be reflected in the new valuations. The bottom line is to expect an increase. In some cases, it could be substantial.

Due the anticipated increase, Meacham wants property owners to be aware of the timeline of those appraisals and your opportunity to appeal the new valuations.

2023 Tentative Reappraisal Timeline

June –Auditor completes the reappraisal of the 164,000 parcels in Mahoning County using property records, mapping, aerial photographs, field reviews, building permits, and actual sales data for the last three years.

July – Auditor submits tentative values to the State for review and approval.

August – State approves tentative values. Auditor releases new values on the County Auditor’s website and activates the reappraisal hotline.

September/October – Auditor holds virtual informal hearings for taxpayers with appraisers to discuss the new market value. Instructions for scheduling a virtual hearing will be posted on the Auditor’s website.

October/November – State gives final value approval of revaluation, new construction, demolition and splits and plats.

December/January – Auditor submits tax levies to the State for tax rate calculations.

January – State sends tax rates to the Auditor who then calculates property taxes. New property taxes are released on the Auditor’s website. Formal Board of Revision (BOR) appeal filing period opens on January 2, 2024.

March/April – Board of Revision appeal filing period closes March 31. Property taxes are typically due in March.

New valuations will appear on your property tax records online, including sketches and property characteristics. A hotline to call will be activated in August when the new valuations are posted and taxpayers can use it to give feedback or to schedule a hearing. That phone number will be shared once it is set up. You can continue to check the Mahoning County Auditor’s website for updated information as the process progresses.