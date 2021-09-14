Get health screenings at the Eastwood Mall on Tuesday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastwood Mall is hosting a Health and Wellness Expo Tuesday.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. and encourages active and healthy lifestyles by providing people with the opportunity to connect with community resources.

The expo includes more than 30 local healthcare providers and vendors.

They are offering a variety of different on-site health screenings.

People can get BMI, spinal, vision, sleep apnea and blood pressure screenings. Glucose testing is also available, as well as an on-site mammography center in the parking lot.

People can also get a flu shot vaccine from CVS and a $100 Visa giftcard for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The event takes place in Center Court.