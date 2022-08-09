NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Georgia man is facing criminal charges accused of trying to stab someone in the Great East Plaza parking lot Monday night.

Bryan Patrick is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Niles Municipal Court on assault and resisting arrest charges.

According to a police report, witnesses told officers Patrick was drunk and “came at” someone in the parking lot twice swinging a knife multiple times.

Responding officers found Patrick hiding in a bush at another nearby restaurant.

An officer noted in the police report that Patrick stiffened up and refused to allow officers to handcuff him.