General Motors investment will help upgrade Lordstown’s water system

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Village Council met Thursday evening to discuss upgrading their water system.

It’s part of a $12 million investment from General Motors, with $3 million going to the village’s water system.

The future Lordstown battery plant is going to require 5.5 billion gallons of water a day.

“When you bring in a gallon of water to a community, you should have a gallon of storage for 24 hours,” said Chris Kogelnik, with CT Consultants.

The village is also looking at other grants to help pay for the project.