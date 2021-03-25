LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

General Motors investment will help upgrade Lordstown’s water system

Local News

The future Lordstown battery plant is going to require 5.5 billion gallons of water a day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Village Council met Thursday evening to discuss upgrading their water system.

It’s part of a $12 million investment from General Motors, with $3 million going to the village’s water system.

The future Lordstown battery plant is going to require 5.5 billion gallons of water a day.

“When you bring in a gallon of water to a community, you should have a gallon of storage for 24 hours,” said Chris Kogelnik, with CT Consultants.

The village is also looking at other grants to help pay for the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com