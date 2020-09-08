General Motors and Nikola Motor Company announce partnership to build pickup truck

According to a release, GM will engineer and build Nikola's Badger truck

(WYTV) – General Motors has announced a partnership with Nikola Motor Company to use the Ultium battery system, which is slated to be produced in Lordstown.

According to a release, GM will engineer and build Nikola’s Badger truck, a consumer pickup truck.

The $2 billion partnership gives GM 11% ownership stake.

Nikola had been concentrating on semi-trucks using batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

State Sen. Sean O’Brien said the announcement could be good for the local workforce.

“I think it’s a good announcement in the fact that it will be more jobs, more need for the battery plant to produce more batteries, which always means more jobs, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

Production on the Badger is expected to start toward the end of 2022. No word yet on where it will be built.