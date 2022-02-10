BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas well in Brookfield is in need of repairs and pipe replacement after a fire Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Yankee Run Road. Video of the fire was sent to us by the Brookfield Fire Department.

Crews were originally called to the area for what was believed to be a brush fire. When they arrived, firefighters were able to identify the source as a residential gas well. They were able to extinguish the fire so the gas company could recap the well.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened. We believe that the heater on the line may have ignited a small leak In the well itself. There was nothing suspicious, though,” said Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits.

Masirovits said the piping and everything above ground on the well will need to be replaced.

The well services two nearby homes.