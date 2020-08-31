Gas prices spike following Hurricane Laura

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hurricane Laura is having far-reaching impacts, even here in Northeast Ohio.

Gas prices spiked 16 cents in the region since Laura made landfall.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 16 cents higher this week at $2.30 per gallon, according to the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price in Youngstown is $2.21. In Niles, the average is $2.36, according to the report. Other average prices include Cleveland at $2.27 and Ravenna at $2.35.

The national gas price average increased by a nickel on the week to $2.23 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the south. Monday’s national average is a nickel more than last month, and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The latest industry reports indicate that gasoline facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to inventory. However, operations in the Lake Charles, La., region are still down, and could be for a period of time. Also, in the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reports that 70% of current oil production is still shuttered.