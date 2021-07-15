Gas pipeline project moves home meters outside and includes new lines

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas line replacement project in Sebring will move residential meters outside and replace old pipelines.

The aging gas lines will be replaced with new “state-of-the-art” plastic pipe.

The work will take place in the area of Johnson (west), 16th Street, Maryland (north) and Pennsylvania (south). About 17,00 feet of new pipe will be placed, serving about 270 customers.

Excavation is set to begin in the next few days.

Columbia Gas and its contractor, Miller Pipeline, will start by installing the new main line and then proceed to service lines for individual properties. Inside gas meters will be relocated outside as well.

The new plastic pipe is safer, can bend while expanding and contract with shifting temperatures, and requires less upkeep.

A short interruption to gas service will happen and customers will be notified when it does. When service is restored, a relight will have to take place, but all contractors and gas employees carry IDs with a photo and must show them upon request.

There is no additional cost to customers for this project.