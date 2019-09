A gas line rupture was reported at the Flying J Truck Stop in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A natural gas line rupture Tuesday forced an evacuation at a truck stop in Hubbard.

Crews were called about 10:15 a.m. to the Flying J Truck Stop on Route 62, off of I-80 on reports of a gas leak.

The truck stop was evacuated and crews were able to get the gas turned off.

First News is working to find out how the gas line ruptured.

