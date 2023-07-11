COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A gas leak has caused an evacuation in Columbiana County.

Columbiana Emergency Management said a gas leak happened in the 4000 block of Fairfield School Road and a 1-mile evacuation order is in place.

The evacuation is from north of Woodvale Lane to the south and just north of Crestview Road, and lower Elkton Road to the west of State Route 558 and west of Crestview High School.

The Red Cross has been notified, and residents are asked to go to Crestview Elementary School at 3407 Middleton Road if they are in the 1-mile evacuation area. If you need help, call 330-482-9292.

Drivers are asked to avoid Fairfield Road between Creative Road and State Route 558.

Hill Corp is assessing the situation.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.