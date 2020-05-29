Closings and delays
Gas leak in North Bloomfield delays State Route 45 traffic

Orwell Natural Gas has been called to come out and fix the leak

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident in northern Trumbull County that caused a gas leak in the area.

Around 6 a.m. Friday morning, a vehicle struck a gas line in the front yard of a home on State Route 45 in North Bloomfield.

Orwell Natural Gas has been called to come out and fix the leak.

In the meantime, authorities have temporarily Route 45, between Walter Lee Lane and Haines Road East.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff was also blocking traffic coming down State Route 45 from the north.

