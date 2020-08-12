Gas leak in downtown Youngstown delays WRTA bus routes

WRTA's Federal Station -- the hub for Mahoning County fixed bus routes -- was closed for a short time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A gas line rupture in downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon caused some road closures and delayed WRTA buses.

The leak happened in the area of Fifth Avenue. It was fixed around 3:30 p.m., about 45 minutes after it started.

WRTA’s Federal Station — the hub for Mahoning County fixed bus routes — was closed during the leak.

Buses are moving once again and the routes were back on schedule in about an hour.

Most bus routes, including the Warren Express route, could be affected. Routes that run within Warren city limits (those with a 70-75 prefix) will not be affected.

Riders can download the myStop mobile app on their phones to see the status of their bus. You can also track routes on WRTA’s website or call 330-744-8431 for more information.