Gas leak forces downtown Youngstown buildings to evacuate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A gas leak in downtown Youngstown forced several buildings to evacuate Wednesday morning.

The Mahoning County Courthouse and Trinity United Methodist Church were evacuated around 8:30 a.m. People were allowed back inside the buildings about an hour-and-a-half later.

A gas line between the county administration building and the courthouse broke around 8 a.m., forcing the evacuations and nearby road closures.

Construction workers making repairs to a tunnel connecting the two buildings broke into that gas line.

Dominion East Ohio repair crews were still working to fix the leak as of 11:30 a.m.