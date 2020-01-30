Gas leak at Vienna air station forces evacuation for second time

For the second time this week, a gas issue is being investigated at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second time this week, a gas issue is being investigated at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Officials at Youngstown Air Reserve Station said all non-essential personnel are being sent home at noon Thursday, and the air station will be closed until further notice.

The reservist weekend scheduled for this weekend is being postponed. A new date has not been announced.

The air station fire department, Dominion Energy and engineers are looking into the problem.

Dominion officials say the issue is not a problem with the company’s system but an issue with the setup at the base and similar to what happened Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.