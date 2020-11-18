Gas company warns customers not to get burned by utility scammers

Scammers tend to target the elderly, small businesses and people who speak English as a second language

(WYTV) – You may be turning on your heat because of the cold weather, but utility businesses want to make sure you don’t get burned by a scam.

This week is National Utility Scam Awareness Week.

Utility businesses are reminding you to look out for suspicious emails or phone calls. They also say to ask anyone who shows up at your house to see their company ID.

Scammers tend to target the elderly, small businesses and people who speak English as a second language.

They also often threaten to turn off your utilities and ask for cash or gift cards for immediate payment.

“Everybody’s susceptible to these scams. Not to be alarmist, but you’re really the first line of defense. I can only emphasize, if you feel strange about something, let us know and we’ll help you out and work with you through the situation,” said Ben Cutler, external affairs specialist at Columbia Gas of Ohio.

Cutler said you would get multiple notices before Columbia Gas of Ohio would shut off your gas. He recommends reaching out to your utility company directly if you feel suspicious.