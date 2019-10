Garth Brooks performs at Joe’s in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. Garth has partnered with Seagram’s 7 Crown to secure 700,000 pledges to #JoinThePact, a pledge to never drive impaired. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Garth Brooks is bringing his Dive Bar Tour to Portage County.

The show will be Monday, October 28 at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown.

On Tuesday, northeast Ohio country radio stations WQMX and WGAR made the announcement.

The only way to get into the show is to win tickets on the radio.