Garbage truck hits underside of overpass in Boardman

The dumpster on the garbage truck lifted and hit the underside of the Ohio Turnpike overpass

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The bed of a dump truck hit the underside of an overpass in Boardman Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Tippecanoe Road at the Ohio Turnpike overpass.

According to the Boardman Fire Department, the Republic Waste garbage truck was heading south when the dumpster on the truck lifted and hit one of the steel beams supporting the overpass.

The crash ripped the dumpster away from the truck and it landed in the road.

No one was hurt.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike Commission were notified.