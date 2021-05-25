Garbage truck driver struck in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A garbage truck driver was struck Tuesday afternoon on Crestview Road in Columbiana.

The male driver was outside of the truck in the eastbound lane when a blue Honda Civic, which was traveling westbound, struck the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but the vehicle sustained a cracked windshield and dented hood.