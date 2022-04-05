YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( WKBN) — Power is out Tuesday to a portion of Youngstown State University and the surrounding area after a garbage truck knocked over a utility pole in the parking lot of the Charlie Staples restaurant at West Rayen and Belmont avenues.

A transformer on the pole struck the pavement and caught on fire. Firefighters managed to douse the flames.

The driver of the truck has stayed inside the vehicle because of the live power lines on his truck. Crews are awaiting the arrival of Ohio Edison to turn off the power so the driver can get out of the truck.

According to a First Energy outage map, service should be restored before 4 p.m.