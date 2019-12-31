Garbage truck bucket hits bridge on Route 534 in Newton Falls

The bridge wasn't damaged much at all and is still structurally sound

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A road in Newton Falls is closed Tuesday morning after the bucket of a garbage truck hit an overhead train bridge.

The accident happened about 6:15 a.m. on Route 534 near Bandorr Road.

The driver of the garbage truck wasn’t hurt.

There are only scratches and minor damage to the bridge. It is still structurally sound.

A CSX representative came out to slow train traffic over the bridge while crews worked to get the truck out.

Waste Management is on the way to seal up leaking hydraulic lines, then it’ll reopen at 10 a.m. at the earliest.