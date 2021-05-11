Dirt bike rider killed in crash with garbage truck on Youngstown’s south side

The dirt bike was not allowed to be driven on the road

Editor’s note: Police have informed us the bike was, in fact, a dirt bike — not a motorcycle.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person riding a dirt bike was killed in a crash with a city garbage truck in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at Erie Street and Judson Avenue.

Police said the dirt bike was headed north on Erie and the garbage truck was headed east on Judson, which has a stop sign. The dirt bike was not allowed to be driven on the road.

The person killed has not been identified.

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.

The area is taped off and drivers should avoid it.