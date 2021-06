BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A garage in Trumbull County went up in flames overnight.

The first call came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Hazelton Street in Brookfield Township.

Firefighters said the garage was full of storage items and a few classic cars. They said they had a hard time with the garage’s metal roofing, which collapsed in the middle.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters are still looking into what started it.