BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the 5300 block of Youngstown-Poland Road is blocked off as officials investigate the cause of a garage fire.

Boardman fire was called out around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the rear wall of an attached garage. The homeowners said they woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.

They tore apart the wall and put out the fire in under 10 minutes using 30 to 40 gallons of water.

Canfield was initially called out to assist but was canceled when Boardman realized they had it under control.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.