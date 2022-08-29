YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday.

It was behind a home on Star Street, which is on the city’s east side.

Fire crews say they aren’t sure if the house is vacant or not.

The fire melted some of the siding on the back of the house.

There was also an electrical line that was down that caused crews to have to move around it. They don’t think the downed line has anything to do with the fire and it remains under investigation.