LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage and vehicles are destroyed after a fire in Lake Milton.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Pricetown Road.

The original report came in as a barn fire, but crews found a fully involved garage fire with an adjoining shed.

According to Lake Milton Fire Chief Harold Maynard, a lot of tools were also lost in the fire.

Several neighboring departments provided mutual aid including Newton Falls, North Jackson, Berlin and Palmyra.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Property owner was not home. We were able to contact him and he was able to come,” Maynard said. “He said he did have a wood burner in the garage, so we’re kind of looking at that direction. Maybe it was the wood burner, might’ve been the cause of the fire.”

Maynard said the garage is a total tear-down and clean-up.

Crews remained at the scene to hit the hot spots and make sure the fire didn’t spread.