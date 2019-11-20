Gander Outdoors at Eastwood Mall Complex announces it’s closing

We still don't know exactly when the store is closing

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A store at the Eastwood Mall Complex is closing — but mall management knew nothing about it.

A “store closing sale” sign is up in the windows at Gander Outdoors. It does not say just when the store is closing.

Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell said store management has not informed them they are closing. Gander Outdoors still has a lease through next year.

Bell said there is speculation the owner of Gander Outdoors wants to quit selling outdoor equipment and focus on RV sales.