Games, hot air balloons featured in Newton Falls Fourth of July celebration this weekend

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Music, food vendors, rides, games and hot air balloons are all at the park next to the community center for the Newton Falls annual Fourth of July celebration.

The band took the stage at 7 p.m. and the hot air balloons took to the skies at 9 p.m.

Activities include axe throwing, a giant slide, games and prizes. But all the money raised went to a good cause.

“Just came out with the family to ride some rides and eat some fair food. We were just walking around, the kids they were riding rides. Dawson saw the dinosaur so we played and we won, we threw three darts at the balloons,” said attendee Clayton Lovejoy.

The Lion’s Club and July 4th Festivities committee planned this year’s event.

“We’ve got some food concessions. General table vendors. An axe throwing guy,” said committee president Carole Kendall.

Money collected from the rides and food vendor spots will go to Lion’s Club charities.

“This is our major fundraiser for the year. They give us a percentage of the tickets sales. Money we use for the charity – vision, diabetes, cornea transplants – things like that we support,” said Lion’s Club member Raymond Kovacs.

“Our beer tent is at all of our events. Any money that is raised goes to the fireworks, the entertainment,” Kendall said.

All so people like the Lovejoy family can come out and celebrate Independence Day.

The festivities continue into Sunday with a parade at 10 a.m. and a day of rides, food and fun. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Sunday night.