‘Game-changer’: Biotech company looking for approval of new Alzheimer’s treatment

This drug targets the disease's biology, whereas other treatments have only focused on the symptoms

(WYTV) – A pharmaceutical company wants approval for its drug to treat Alzheimer’s.

It’s been 15 years since there’s been a new treatment for Alzheimer’s sent to the Food and Drug Administration.

This one works on the biology of Alzheimer’s. Other medications have worked on treating symptoms only.

Nearly six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, including 220,000 in Ohio.

“I think this is going to be really important in shifting the conversation with this disease because for so long, there hasn’t been a lot of hope around medication and treatments. So many things have been in the works for so long, if this gets approved, this is going to be a game-changer,” said Cheryl Kanetsky, with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The biotech company has asked for a priority review, which could cut the time for approval to just six months.