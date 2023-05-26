POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called after 250 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on State Route 224 in Mahoning County Friday morning.

Firefighters and police were called to State Route 224 near Lowellville Road in Poland Township shortly before 4 a.m.

Crews said that the issue started before the Ohio border when road debris punctured the tank.

HAZMAT is also on scene putting pads and maps up that soak the fuel.

The road is flowing and oil is not moving down the road.

Crews said that the area should be cleaned up in a couple of hours.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.