YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the severe weather on Saturday, viewers in the Valley have been sending in their photos of the skies.
Some areas of the Valley saw over 3 inches of rainfall, and flooding has been a problem for many, as well as power outages.
The following areas are seeing power outages, as of 6:40 p.m. Saturday:
- Mahoning County: 901
- Trumbull County: 347
- Columbiana: 110
Most customers can expect their power to be restored by 9:30 p.m.