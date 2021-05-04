Galaxy interlopers come out for vaccine at Warren’s May the 4th Be With You clinic

Goodie bags were given out, and those who dressed up had the chance to win a gift card

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Getting a shot is never fun, but pairing with Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You can make it tolerable.

The Warren City Health District held a free Star Wars themed COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday.

It was for doses one and two of the Moderna vaccine.

Residents and workers were able to dress up in their favorite Star Wars attire.

Health officials say this was a way to ease the stress of everyone and just have a fun day.

“We wanted to do something fun for the staff as well as the general population. We’re fatigued and tired as well, so this was actually something to boost the employees and volunteers as well,” said Deputy Health Commissioner John May.

