Future plans for Boardman mall could include partial demolition, total renovation

The plans aren't official yet, but they could include a new amphitheater and a complete remodel of the mall's interior

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The company that owns Boardman’s Southern Park Mall has applied for permits to demolish part of it. At the same time, we’ve learned there could be some big improvements coming to the mall itself.

On July 10, Columbus-based Washington Prime Group, which owns the Southern Park Mall, filed an application with Mahoning County for a permit to demolish the end of the mall once occupied by Sears.

The permit breaks down the demolition into two phases — one for the building that housed Sears Auto Center and another for the “Sears and Additional Tenant Spaces at South End.”

An official in the county’s building inspection department said the demolition permit has not yet been approved. She said if the demolition includes the entire Sears building, the Environmental Protection Agency may have to get involved to determine how the demolition will be disposed of.

We’ve tried contacting Washington Prime Group but have not heard back.

Last week, a representative of Washington Prime presented preliminary plans for a $30 million renovation of the Southern Park Mall. Those plans could possibly include a new amphitheater, walking path connecting the mall with Boardman Park, total renovation of the mall’s interior and a stormwater retention system.

Currently, the mall does not have a stormwater retention system.

Nothing has been filed with Boardman Township’s zoning department and Washington Prime hasn’t announced anything officially.